Video game performers will go on strike over artificial intelligence concerns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hollywood’s video game performers are going on strike, throwing part of the entertainment industry into another work stoppage after talks for a new contract with major game studios broke down over artificial intelligence protections. The strike will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday. It’s the second strike for video game actors and performers under the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. It comes after nearly two years of negotiations with gaming giants. Union negotiators say gains have been made over wages and job safety but that the game studios will not make a deal over the regulation of generative AI.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.