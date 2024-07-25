Workers at GM seat supplier in Missouri each tentative agreement, end strike

The union representing workers at Lear Corp.’s Missouri plant that makes seats for General Motors vehicles says it has reached a tentative agreement with the company, ending a strike that was in its fourth day. About 480 workers at the Lear Corp. plant who walked out at midnight Sunday were back at work Thursday. They are represented by United Auto Workers. The strike brought production to a standstill Monday at the GM plant in Wentzville, about 40 miles west of St. Louis, where the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize trucks, along with the Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana full-size vans are made.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.