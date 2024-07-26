AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Arizona’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona is already expected to play a critical role in the race for the White House as it did in 2020. But Tuesday’s state primaries will set the stage for competitive contests that could determine control of the closely divided U.S. Senate, U.S. House and both chambers of the state legislature. The elections in Arizona may determine whether the presidential candidate elected in November will face a friendly or hostile Congress in the new term. They could also hand Democrats full control over state government, something the party hasn’t enjoyed in almost 60 years.

