Harris makes a pre-taped appearance on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ to urge Americans to vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has crashed the season finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” urging Americans to vote in an appearance taped before President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid. The Democratic vice president says into the camera, “Each day, we’re seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love — openly and with pride.” Harris says the way to counter that is to “make sure your voice is heard this November and register to vote.” The episode caps the California-based show’s ninth season and is streaming Friday on Paramount+. Biden exited the 2024 contest last weekend and endorsed Harris.

