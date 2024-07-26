Homeless people say they will likely return to sites if California clears them under Newsom’s order

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order directing state agencies to start clearing homeless encampments on state land, including lots under freeways, the homeless people living in these encampments are wondering where else they could go. Many have experienced sweeps before that destroy their makeshift shelters and take away their belongings. But most of the time, the people living in those encampments just return after officials leave. For those who accept help from outreach workers, it may take weeks to months to get into a shelter. Newsom and supporters of his order say the encampments cannot be left to exist because they pose health and safety issues both for homeless people and residents who live nearby.

