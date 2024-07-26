India’s moidam royal burial mounds are its latest World Heritage Site

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Charaideo Moidam royal burial complex and shrines, built by northeast India’s Ahom dynasty, has been inscribed as a new World Heritage Site, the United Nations’ cultural agency. UNESCO experts, who are deliberating on a list of sites nominated for the World Heritage Site tag, announced the decision Friday in India’s New Delhi, where they are holding their 46th session. The Charaideo Moidams, located in Assam state, are the mound-burial system of the Ahom dynasty and the resting place of the clan’s kings and queens and were created over 600 years. India is now home to 43 World Heritage Sites, including 34 designated as cultural sites.

