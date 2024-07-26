Museum pulls wax figure of Sinead O’Connor after complaints it does not compare to the real thing

LONDON (AP) — A Dublin museum has pulled a wax figure of Sinéad O’Connor from its collection after fans and family members complained that it did not compare to how the late singer looked. The National Wax Museum Plus apologized Friday to O’Connor’s family and said it would immediately begin creating a more accurate representation of the singer best known for “Nothing Compares 2 U.” John O’Connor said it was a “hideous” representation of his sister that looked like a cross between a mannequin and a 1960s sci-fi TV show that used electronic puppets. The museum had unveiled the figure in honor of the first anniversary of her death.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.