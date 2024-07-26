Nevada election officials certify enough signatures for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to appear on ballot
Associated Press/Report for America
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada election officials verified enough signatures for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign to appear on the Nevada ballot, likely bringing his his insurgent quest to shake up the Republican and Democratic dominance of U.S. elections to a crucial battleground state. Kennedy Jr. has gained traction with a famous name and a loyal base, and he has the potential to do better than any independent presidential candidate in decades. Some strategists from both major parties fear he could tip the election against them. There still could be room for legal challenges for ballot access, including a Democratic-backed lawsuit challenging Kennedy Jr.’s ballot standing in Nevada.