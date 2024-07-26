New York City turns to AI-powered scanners in push to keep guns out of the subway system

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is turning to AI-powered scanners in a new bid to keep guns out of its subway system. But the pilot program launched Friday is already being met with skepticism from riders and the threat of a lawsuit from civil liberties advocates who say the searches are unconstitutional. The Evolv scanner was on display at a lower Manhattan subway station where Mayor Eric Adams announced the 30-day trial. It’s a futuristic-looking weapons detector using artificial intelligence to search riders for guns and knives.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.