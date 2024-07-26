Sunken treasure: Is the champagne nestled in a 19th-century shipwreck still fit for a toast?

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A team of Polish divers has discovered the wreckage of an old sailing ship loaded “to the brim” with luxury goods including porcelain items and about 100 bottles of Champagne and mineral water off the Swedish coast. They believe the precious goods could have been on the way to the royal table in Stockholm or the Russian tsar’s residence in St. Petersburg when the ship sank sometime in the second half of the 19th century. The private Baltictech group of divers, which searches for shipwrecks on the Baltic seabed, made the discovery on July 11. They have notified Swedish authorities and underwater search experts to determine the next steps in exploring the wreck.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.