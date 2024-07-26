Typhoon Gaemi wreaked the most havoc in the country it didn’t hit directly — the Philippines

BEIJING (AP) — What was Typhoon Gaemi has weakened to a severe tropical storm and headed towards inland China on Friday after making landfall the previous evening on the east coast. The storm felled trees, flooded streets and damaged crops in China but there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Five people died in Taiwan, which Gaemi crossed at typhoon strength on Thursday before heading over open waters to China. The worst loss of life, however, was in a country that Gaemi earlier passed by but didn’t strike directly: the Philippines. A steadily climbing death toll has reached 32, authorities there said Friday.

