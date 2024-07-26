Unbowed by Oct. 7 aftermath, Israeli, Palestinian teens come together for future of troubled region
Associated Press
GENEVA (AP) — In the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks, a small nongovernmental group called Jerusalem Peacebuilders is pressing ahead with its ambitions help shape Israeli, Palestinian and American teenagers into future leaders. Organizers have escorted 16 teens to visit the diplomatic and humanitarian circles of Geneva as part of a years-long program. The group does not shy away from hard questions and dialogue over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Coexistence initiatives have come under a number of strains since the attacks sowed new and deadly divisions in the Middle East.