After years of fighting Iowa’s strict abortion law, clinics also prepared to follow it

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is set to join more than a dozen other states where abortion access has been sharply curbed since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy takes effect in Iowa at 8 a.m. Monday. The state’s abortion providers have been fighting but still preparing for the law, shoring up access in neighboring states and learning from others where bans went into effect more swiftly. A Planned Parenthood official in the region says clinics are ready to follow the new law but it will still be devastating for Iowa residents.

