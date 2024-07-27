Polish journalist suspended for calling ‘Imagine’ a ‘vision of communism’ during Olympic opening

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Polish state broadcaster has suspended a television journalist who, during the Olympic Games opening ceremony in Paris, reacted to a performance of John Lennon’s “Imagine” by saying it was a “vision of communism.” TVP, the broadcaster, issued a statement Saturday saying that the sports commentator would not be allowed to comment on air anymore during this summer’s Games. Lennon’s song asks to imagine no heaven or hell, no countries, and no possessions. The Polish state broadcaster said that tolerance was a basic idea of the Olympics, and of state television. State media has been an ideological battleground in Poland for years. Poland was under communist rule from the end of World War II to 1989.

