Takeaways from AP’s story on inefficient tech slowing efforts to get homeless people off the streets

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles is the nation’s epicenter of homelessness, where more than 45,000 people live in weather-beaten tent encampments and rusting RVs. But even in the state that is home to Silicon Valley, technology has not kept up with the long-running crisis. Billions of dollars have been spent to get homeless people off the streets, but outdated computer systems with error-filled data are all too often unable to provide even basic information. Better Angeles United is developing a series of apps that the nonprofit group hopes could revolutionize shelter and services for homeless people that includes a mobile-friendly prototype for outreach workers.

