Ukraine shows off culture to Olympics fans and looks for wartime support with clubhouse
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — Ukraine opened a hospitality house Saturday at the 2024 Olympics in Paris — its first during any Games. It will bring concerts from the country’s most beloved artists and a tasting of traditional cuisine in a bid to promote local culture and raise awareness about the war with Russia. About 100 members of the public were invited to the official opening, shouting “Viva la France” and “Glory to Ukraine” in a show of support. The opening of Ukraine’s house started with its national anthem and a minute of silence for its fallen soldiers, a tradition for opening events widely spread in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials thanked French government.