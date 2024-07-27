US-Japan security talks focus on bolstering military cooperation amid rising China threat

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese and U.S. defense chiefs and top diplomats will meet in Tokyo on Sunday for security talks aimed at further bolstering their military cooperation, including by upgrading U.S. forces command and strengthening American-licensed missile production in Japan. The allies increasingly operate together amid a rising threat from China. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will join their Japanese counterparts, Yoko Kamikawa and Minoru Kihara, at the “2+2” security talks, to reaffirm their alliance following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the November presidential race. They will hold their first talks on the U.S. commitment to “extended deterrence,” which includes nuclear weapons.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.