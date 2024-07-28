5,000 people rescued from flooding in North Korea in evacuation efforts led by Kim, report says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says more than 5,000 people were rescued from weekend flooding in airlifts and other evacuation efforts supervised by leader Kim Jong Un. The state media report Monday said rainfall Saturday caused a river on the North Korean-Chinese border to rise and created “a grave crisis.” It said Kim supervised the evacuations in Sinuiju city and Uiju town in the North’s northwest. About 10 military helicopters and navy and government boats were mobilized for the evacuation effort. The report did not mention any deaths or how much damage the flooding caused. Summer flooding is common in North Korea and causes serious destruction to farmland and infrastructure.

