Ukraine says it struck an oil depot in Russia, as Moscow claims new gains in Donetsk region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says it has struck an oil depot in southern Russia that supplies the Kremlin’s troops as Russian strikes in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, where Moscow has claimed further gains, have left five civilians dead and 15 others wounded. Earlier Sunday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said seven Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight over Russian territory, while a regional official said a drone strike set fire to the oil depot in the Kursk province. Meanwhile, five civilians died and 15 more suffered wounds following Russian strikes in the Donetsk region on Saturday and overnight, the local governor reported on Telegram. Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling wounded more civilians, including children, in the east and south.

