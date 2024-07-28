Iran’s supreme leader endorses reformist Pezeshkian as new president. He takes oath Tuesday

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader has endorsed Masoud Pezeshkian as president, allowing the reformist heart surgeon to take charge of a country weakened by economic sanctions over its nuclear program. During a ceremony marking the endorsement on Sunday, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Pezeshkian to prioritize neighbors, African and Asian nations as well as countries that have “supported and helped” Teheran in Iran’s foreign relations policies. Khamenei criticized European nations for “behaving badly to us” by adopting sanctions and an oil embargo. Pezeshkian will take the oath of office Tuesday in parliament.

