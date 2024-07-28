Italy’s Prime Minister Meloni aims to reset relations on visit to China

BEIJING (AP) — Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is on an official visit to China this week to try to reset relations as fears of a trade war with the European Union are interwoven with continued interest in attracting Chinese investment in auto manufacturing and other sectors. She met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in the Chinese capital on Sunday ahead of a forum with Italian and Chinese business leaders. Her five-day visit comes several months after Italy dropped out of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a signature policy of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Still, Italy remains keen to pursue an otherwise strong economic relationship with China.

