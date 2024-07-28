Kamala Harris has America focused on multiracial identity

President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the White House race and endorse Vice President Kamala Harris upended an election year that was already bitter and partisan. It’s not just Harris’s late entry. It’s also the history to be made should she become the first female president who is also multiracial. The daughter of a Jamaican father and Indian mother, Harris is making an historic presidential bid. She has again put a spotlight on American identity politics and the growing number of people who say they are multiracial. Nine million people identified as multiracial in 2010. When Harris ran for VP in 2020, 33.8 million people in the U.S. identified as being more than one race.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.