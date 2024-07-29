Coco Gauff’s record at the Paris Olympics is perfect even if her play hasn’t always been

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff is making it look easy at the Paris Olympics so far. She added a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina in the second round of singles to her growing collection of lopsided results. The performance wasn’t perfect. But as Gauff says: The score is what matters. So it didn’t matter if she had more than twice as many unforced errors as winners and wound up with six double-faults and zero aces. The reigning U.S. Open champion is Gauff 3-0 across singles and doubles so far and has dropped a combined total of only nine games across six sets in those three matches.

