Fresh quakes damage West Texas area with long history of tremors caused by oil and gas industry

The U.S. Geological Survey says a series of earthquakes have been hitting West Texas and it’s highly likely they are being caused by oil and gas activity. A sequence that began in 2021 erupted with its largest quake on Friday, a magnitude 5.1 in the most active area in the country for quakes induced by oil and gas activities. Emergency officials in the city of Snyder say the recent tremors have damaged homes, infrastructure, utility lines, and other property, weakening foundations and cracking walls. Officials in Scurry County issued a state of disaster over the weekend.

