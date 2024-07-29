Germany’s Sanssouci Park seeks solutions as its trees struggle with climate change

POTSDAM, Germany (AP) — The avenues, monuments and gardens in the park surrounding Sanssouci Palace, a sprawling green oasis in the heart of the German city of Potsdam and a UNESCO world heritage site, look as magnificent as ever. But a closer look shows that all is not well with the park’s trees, which increasingly are struggling with the effects of climate change. Among the signs are beech trees with thinning crowns, big branches that have crashed to the ground and trunks with much of their bark peeled off. An open-air exhibition this summer aims to set out the problems and ideas for how they might be tackled.

