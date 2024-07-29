Skip to Content
NY judge hands former NRA head Wayne LaPierre a 10 year ban but declines to appoint monitor

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge declined to appoint an outside monitor to oversee the finances and internal policies of the National Rifle Association. But he is barring the group’s former leader, Wayne LaPierre, from holding a paid position with the organization for a decade. The split decision from Judge Joel Cohen came on the final day of arguments in the second stage of a civil trial that New York Attorney General Letitia James brought against the NRA. Cohen said the state’s request for a monitor was not the correct remedy. He suggested that the outside oversight mechanism would be “time-consuming” and “disruptive.”

