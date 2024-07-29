Refugee athletes want more of them to compete at the Olympics as migration takes global focus

PARIS (AP) — South Sudanese runner Perina Lokure Nakang first ran for sport along the road near her refugee camp in Kenya. Now, the 21-year-old is among many of the 37 athletes on the refugee team who are pushing to see more refugees like her able to compete at the Olympics. They’re getting support from former refugee Olympians and the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees. Filippo Grandi told The Associated Press that the team is “a symbol of inclusion” and achievement for the refugee community worldwide. The Paris Games have underscored themes like diversity and inclusion at a time of historic global migration.

