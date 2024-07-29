Security officers cover Haiti’s prime minister with gunfire as he leaves hospital, government says

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The office of Haitian Prime Minister Gary Conille says security officers had to fire shots to cover leader’s exit from a hospital in Port-au-Prince. Conille was visiting Haiti’s largest hospital with the head of the national police and some journalists when gunshots were heard outside the building Monday. The statement says the prime minister had just finished recording an interview when gunfire was heard. It says the security agents fired a few shots and “the PM and his team left the hospital in complete safety and were escorted back to his office.” No deaths or injuries were reported. Earlier this month, Conille visited the same hospital after authorities announced that they had regained control of the facility from some of the armed gangs that are plaguing Haiti.

