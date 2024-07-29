Swarm of dragonflies startles beachgoers in Rhode Island

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — A swarm of dragonflies stunned and surprised beachgoers over the weekend in Rhode Island. The dragonflies descended on Misquamicut beach Saturday. Video of the dragonflies shows beachgoers running for cover and hiding under blankets. People could be heard screaming. Usually dragonflies are relatively large yet beautifully colored insects. It’s unclear what prompted the cloud of insects to visit the beach for several minutes and then largely disappear. The common green darner dragonfly, which is found in Rhode Island, breeds in July and August. Dragonflies feed mostly on insects like mosquitos, relying on a swiveling head and huge eyes to catch their prey.

