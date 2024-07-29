Trump endorses Republican rivals in swing state Arizona congressional primary

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Donald Trump has endorsed two of the six Republicans vying for the nomination in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District. The backing of Abraham Hamadeh and Blake Masters came over the weekend and just ahead of the primary in the swing state. Hamadeh and Masters once were political allies but are now bitter rivals trying to clench a bid in the district representing areas northwest of Phoenix. The district leans conservative, meaning whoever wins the primary Tuesday has a good chance of succeeding outgoing Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko. Other GOP candidates include U.S. Rep. Trent Franks, Arizona House Speaker Ben Toma, state Rep. Anthony Kern and political newcomer Patrick Briody.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.