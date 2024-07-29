Turkish official accuses Israel of targeting Erdogan after he seemed to threaten to invade over Gaza

ISTANBUL (AP) — A senior Turkish official accuses the Israeli government of trying to hide war crimes by targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after he seemingly threatened to invade Israel. Erdogan’s head of communications said those who threaten the president “do so at their own peril.” Erdogan on Sunday commented on Israel’s military operations in Gaza and said that “just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we might do similar to them.” Israel’s foreign minister replied by saying that Erdogan “follows in the footsteps of Saddam Hussein and threatens to attack Israel.”

