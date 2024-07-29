UCLA ordered by judge to craft plan in support of Jewish students

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the University of California, Los Angeles, to craft a plan to protect Jewish students. The move comes months after pro-Palestinian protests broke out on campus. Three Jewish students sued the university last month. They allege they have experienced discrimination on campus and that the university did not do enough to stop it. The protests at UCLA were a part of demonstrations on campuses nationwide against the Israel-Hamas war. The university says it is committed to combatting antisemitism in all forms. UCLA has been ordered to craft a proposed plan by next month.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.