USDA moves to limit salmonella in raw poultry products

Federal officials are moving to set new limits on salmonella in raw poultry products in the U.S. The Agriculture Department’s proposal is aimed at reducing the number of people who get sick. The testing requirements would block the sale of any products that don’t meet the new standard and allow for recalls. Industry representatives say the rule would raise the price of chicken. Experts say the changes would help, but will take time. The proposed rule is three years in the making. It would be finalized after a public comment period.

