Woman killed and 2 others wounded in shooting near New York City migrant shelter

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was killed and two people were wounded in a shooting near a New York City migrant shelter as a crowd gathered for the results of Venezuela’s presidential election. Police say a gunman fired on the gathering in a park on Randall’s Island around 3:30 a.m. Monday. The woman who died and another person who was shot were believed to have been living at the migrant shelter. NYPD chief of patrol says the suspected shooter opened fire and fled on a moped. A 31-year-old woman who was shot in the back and a 32-year-old man who was shot in the throat were hospitalized in stable condition.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.