Flash flooding triggered by heavy monsoons in northwest Pakistan kills at least 14 people

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say heavy monsoons in northwest Pakistan triggered flash flooding, killing at least 14 people, 11 from the same family. The rains in Kohat, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, flooded the basement of a house where the family slept, a spokesman for emergency services. He also said three others died in the districts of Hangu and Bajur in the same province. Authorities say rains are likely to cause flash flooding next week. Pakistan has been hit by heavy rains since early July, killing more than 60 people and damaging over 250 homes, mostly in the eastern Punjab and southwestern Baluchistan province.

