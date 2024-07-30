Harris and Trump launch new advertisements for presidential election sprint

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump released new television advertisements on Tuesday as part of a multimillion battle to gain the upper hand in this year’s reshaped campaign. The Harris advertisement provides highlights from her political career, dating back to her work as a courtroom prosecutor in California. Her campaign says it’s the first spot in a $50 million advertising push ahead of the Democratic National Convention, which starts on Aug. 19. Meanwhile, Trump targets Harris for her work on migration issues, blaming her for illegal crossings, crime and drugs. The Trump campaign has so far reserved $12.2 million in television and digital ads through the next two weeks, according to data from the media tracking firm AdImpact.

