Harris’ views on key issues over the years

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamala Harris’ views on important issues have shifted since she first ran for president four years ago. Back then, she took a variety of liberal positions on issues involving crime, energy and immigration. However, she generally charted a more moderate path after becoming vice president under President Joe Biden. Now that she’s running for president again, Harris’ record is facing scrutiny from Republicans who are trying to portray her as “dangerously liberal,” while Harris is trying to chart her own course forward.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.