Iran says Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran. The statement gave no details on how Haniyeh was killed. State TV reported on his death early Wednesday. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the assassination but suspicion immediately fell on Israel, which has vowed to kill Haniyeh and other leaders of Hamas over the group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people and saw some 250 others taken hostage.

