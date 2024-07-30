Meta agrees to $1.4B settlement with Texas in privacy lawsuit over facial recognition

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials say Meta has agreed to a $1.4 billion settlement with Texas in a privacy lawsuit over claims that the tech giant used biometric data of users without their permission. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Tuesday that the settlement is the largest secured by a single state. A judge in 2021 approved a $650 million settlement with the company, formerly known as Facebook, over similar claims of users in Illinois. Meta says in a statement that the company is pleased to resolve the matter. The Texas lawsuit alleged that Meta was in violation of a state laws that prohibits capturing or selling a resident’s biometric information, such as their face or fingerprint, without their consent.

