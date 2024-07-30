Recent rains in North Korea flooded thousands of houses and vast farmland, state media says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says the recent heavy rains in northwestern North Korea flooded thousands of houses and a vast extent of farmland and left many residents homeless and living in makeshift tents. North Korea earlier said that more than 5,000 people stranded in the northwestern in Sinuiju city and Uiju town were rescued by airlift and other evacuation work after Saturday’s rains. It hasn’t mentioned any casualties. North Korea’s state media reported Wednesday that about 4,100 houses, 7,410 acres of agricultural fields and numerous other public buildings, structures, roads and railways in Sinuiju and Uiju were flooded.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.