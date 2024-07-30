Turkish and Armenian special envoys resume talks aimed at reconciliation and reopening the border

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Special envoys from Turkey and Armenia have convened at the countries’ shared border to resume discussions aimed at normalizing ties between the historic foes. Turkey and Armenia have no formal relations, and their border has been closed since the 1990s. They agreed in late 2021 to improve relations. Turkey shut its border with Armenia in 1993 in a show of solidarity with close ally Azerbaijan during its a conflict with Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Turkey and Armenia also have a long and bitter relationship over the deaths of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians that began in 1915 in Ottoman Turkey.

