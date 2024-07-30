UK inquest hears how 1 of 3 women killed at home in crossbow attack managed to text for help

LONDON (AP) — An inquest has heard that one of the three women killed at their family home just north of London earlier this month was still alive in the main doorway with a crossbow bolt in her chest when police arrived. The 10-minute hearing at Hertfordshire Coroner’s Court in Hatfield heard that Hannah Hunt, 28, texted an unnamed individual on July 9 pleading for help and said she had been “tied up” at the family home in the quiet residential neighborhood of Bushey, northeast of the capital. The women were the wife and two of the three daughters of John Hunt, a well-known BBC horse racing commentator. Police have yet to interview the suspect because of unknown injuries.

