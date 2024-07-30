Vance praises a key leader behind Project 2025, a conservative effort Trump has disavowed

JD Vance, Donald Trump’s running mate, has praised the vision of Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts in the foreword of a forthcoming book. That could conflict with the Trump campaign’s effort to distance itself from Heritage’s Project 2025 transition effort. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the foreword to Roberts’ forthcoming book “Dawn’s Early Light” on Tuesday, the same day of a shakeup at Project 2025. Vance says Roberts has “depth and stature within the American Right.” He quotes Roberts in writing that “we are now all realizing that it’s time to circle the wagons and load the muskets.” A Vance spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

