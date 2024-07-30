What is that? Olympic Phryge confounds some, but is very French

PARIS (AP) — To international visitors, the triangular Olympic Phryge mascot might resemble the iconic monument, a “poop emoji,” a tongue or even, well, female anatomy. However, it rings a particular bell for the French. It’s been over 200 years since the “bonnet phrygien” was last a common sight in the streets of Paris. Yet, the hat still carries the same revolutionary spirit it first did in 1789. The official Olympic Phryge mascot is a nod to the Phrygian cap, an emblematic accessory of the French revolutionaries. Revived from Roman times, when freed slaves used to wear it, the revolutionaries adopted it as a testimony to their values of freedom and emancipation.

