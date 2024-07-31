Guinea court sentences former junta leader to 20 years in prison over 2009 stadium massacre

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — A Guinea court has sentenced former junta leader Moussa “Dadis” Camara to 20 years in prison after finding him guilty of crimes against humanity in the 2009 stadium massacre by the military that killed at least 157 people and left dozens of women raped. Guinea’s Criminal Court convicted him and seven other high-ranking officials on Wednesday after a prolonged trial on charges of murder, kidnapping, rape and rape that were reclassified as “crimes against humanity” on Wednesday. Four other accused were acquitted. The demonstrators at the stadium in Sept. 2009 were protesting Camara’s plans to run for president when soldiers opened fire on them and raped dozens of women among them.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.