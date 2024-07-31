Kansas stops enforcing a law against impersonating election officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is no longer enforcing a law making it a felony to impersonate election officials as it faces a legal challenge from critics who argue that the law has hindered efforts to register new voters. Attorneys for the state and groups suing over the law agreed on stopping its enforcement. A state district court judge in Topeka issued an order earlier this week ratifying their agreement and keeping it in place through the November election. The 2021 law made impersonating an elections official punishable by up to 13 months in prison for a first-time offender. Critics said it could apply to people who don’t intend to impersonate anyone.

