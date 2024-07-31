UN report says Palestinians detained by Israeli authorities since Oct. 7 faced torture, mistreatment

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office has issued a report saying Palestinian detainees taken by Israeli authorities since the Oct. 7 attacks have faced waterboarding, sleep deprivation, electric shocks and other torture and mistreatment. The report released Wednesday on detention says that Israel’s prison service held more than 9,400 “security detainees” as of the end of June, and some have been held in secret without access to lawyers or respect for their legal rights. Findings in the report, one of the most extensive of its kind, could be used by International Criminal Court prosecutors who are looking into crimes committed in connection to the Oct. 7 attacks.

