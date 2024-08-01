F-16s have arrived to help Ukraine fight Russia. Here’s what to know about their possible impact

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The F-16 fighter jets that have been delivered to Kyiv by Western countries will be flying sorties in Ukrainian skies and helping the country’s current fleet of Soviet-era jets to counter Russia’s invasion. Analysts say the used F-16s will enhance Ukraine’s military strength, especially by upgrading its air defenses. But they won’t turn the tide of the war on their own. Ukraine faces a series of challenges using the complex F-16s and protecting them from Russian attacks when they are on the ground. The planes also require numerous support personnel. Ukrainian pilots have been on training courses in the U.S. and Europe. Russia will be looking to destroy the F-16s.

