Jordan’s top diplomat to make rare visit to Iran as regional tensions soar

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Jordan’s foreign minister is traveling to Iran on what would be the first official visit by a senior official of the close U.S. ally in two decades. Sunday’s visit comes as the United States and its Arab allies are trying to prevent a wider war after the back-to-back killings of top Iran-allied militants sparked vows of revenge against Israel. Jordan is a close Western ally and helped intercept scores of missiles and drones fired by Iran toward Israel in April. Iran said it was retaliating for the killing of two of its generals in an Israeli strike in Syria earlier that month.

