Simone Biles can add to her Olympic medal haul in beam, floor finals

PARIS (AP) — American gymnastics star Simone Biles is on the floor at Bercy Arena for the final day of the gymnastics competition. Biles is in both the balance beam and floor exercise finals, where she will try to add to the three golds she’s already won in Paris. The 27-year-old will begin on beam, where she is a two-time Olympic bronze medalist and a four-time world champion. She will go sixth in the floor final, an event where she is unbeaten in major international competitions.

